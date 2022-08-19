News Update : Lucknow A 35-year-old woman died when the auto-rickshaw in which she was travelling was hit by a speeding four-wheeler in Manaknagar, police said. The victim Shweta Srivastava of Para was going to her workplace in Alambagh when the mishap took place.

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
Lucknow A 35-year-old woman died when the auto-rickshaw in which she was travelling was hit by a speeding four-wheeler in Manaknagar, police said. The victim Shweta Srivastava of Para was going to her workplace in Alambagh when the mishap took place.
— TOI Lucknow News (@TOILucknow) August 19, 2022
