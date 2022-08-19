News Update : Kobe Bryant's widow Vanessa says Los Angeles County first responders improperly shared photos of the 2020 helicopter crash that killed him and their 13-year-old daughter. Tune in tonight at 6:30pm ET/5:30pm CT for more coverage. Read more here:

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
Kobe Bryant's widow Vanessa says Los Angeles County first responders improperly shared photos of the 2020 helicopter crash that killed him and their 13-year-old daughter.
Tune in tonight at 6:30pm ET/5:30pm CT for more coverage.
Read more here:
Kobe Bryant’s widow Vanessa says Los Angeles County first responders improperly shared photos of the 2020 helicopter crash that killed him and their 13-year-old daughter.
Tune in tonight at 6:30pm ET/5:30pm CT for more coverage.
Read more here: https://t.co/A50HTOLuqq
— NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt (@NBCNightlyNews) August 19, 2022
Recent Stories.
LifeNday.com is not responsible for inaccurate information’s posted by the original sources , if you notice or read inaccurate information please contact the original source to remove such information from twitter.
#Kobe #Bryant039s #widow #Vanessa #Los #Angeles #County #responders #improperly #shared #photos #helicopter #crash #killed #13yearold #daughterTune #tonight #630pm #ET530pm #coverageRead
Topics : Missing – Death – Dead – Found Dead – Deceased – Today Shooting – Accident – Crash – Obituary – Cause of Death – Died – What Happened – Age – Today – yesterday
For Advertisements please contact us via email , advert rates very by location and by length of space it occupies on our site. At the moment we are not accepting guest posts of any kind.