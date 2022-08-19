News Update : .@KamloopsRCMP have expanded the search for 29-year-old Jayde-Lyne Heard — last seen August 4th in #Merritt. She may be travelling with 49-year-old Christopher Engman –who police want to interview. An image of a motorhome linked to her is now online. 1/2 @CBCKamloops

Posted on August 19, 2022

2022-08-19 00:55:38


.@KamloopsRCMP have expanded the search for 29-year-old Jayde-Lyne Heard — last seen August 4th in #Merritt.

She may be travelling with 49-year-old Christopher Engman –who police want to interview.

An image of a motorhome linked to her is now online.

1/2

@CBCKamloops

 

