News Update : .@KamloopsRCMP have expanded the search for 29-year-old Jayde-Lyne Heard — last seen August 4th in #Merritt. She may be travelling with 49-year-old Christopher Engman –who police want to interview. An image of a motorhome linked to her is now online. 1/2 @CBCKamloops

2022-08-19 00:55:38



.@KamloopsRCMP have expanded the search for 29-year-old Jayde-Lyne Heard — last seen August 4th in #Merritt. She may be travelling with 49-year-old Christopher Engman –who police want to interview. An image of a motorhome linked to her is now online. 1/2@CBCKamloops pic.twitter.com/d4Fce1Re0q — Marcella Bernardo (@MBernardoNews) August 19, 2022





