News Update : Jayland Walker, a 25-year-old Black man, was shot at 90 times and murdered by police in Akron, Ohio. We must demand accountability now! Add your name: Join @thefreedomBLOC and @ColorOfChange to demand #JusticeForJayland

2022-08-19 00:58:20



Jayland Walker, a 25-year-old Black man, was shot at 90 times and murdered by police in Akron, Ohio. We must demand accountability now!

Add your name: Join @thefreedomBLOC and @ColorOfChange to demand #JusticeForJayland





