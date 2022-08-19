News Update : Jackson County court documents show Blair Marshall was responding to an online advertisement offering sex with a 14-year old girl, but when he arrived, police officers were waiting in that hotel room.

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
Jackson County court documents show Blair Marshall was responding to an online advertisement offering sex with a 14-year old girl, but when he arrived, police officers were waiting in that hotel room.
Jackson County court documents show Blair Marshall was responding to an online advertisement offering sex with a 14-year old girl, but when he arrived, police officers were waiting in that hotel room.https://t.co/i4i1Tq6sPs
— 17Qa…yes… u r right! (@InnocentRifle) August 19, 2022
Recent Stories.
LifeNday.com is not responsible for inaccurate information’s posted by the original sources , if you notice or read inaccurate information please contact the original source to remove such information from twitter.
#Jackson #County #court #documents #show #Blair #Marshall #responding #online #advertisement #offering #sex #14year #girl #arrived #police #officers #waiting #hotel #room
Topics : Missing – Death – Dead – Found Dead – Deceased – Today Shooting – Accident – Crash – Obituary – Cause of Death – Died – What Happened – Age – Today – yesterday
For Advertisements please contact us via email , advert rates very by location and by length of space it occupies on our site. At the moment we are not accepting guest posts of any kind.