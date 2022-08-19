News Update : It came up today in the context of the Woodstock '99 doc, but that Rage Against the Machine has a 30 year old song with 6.3 million plays on Spotify that is VERY EXPLICITLY about the police being an arm of white supremacy is incredible.

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
It came up today in the context of the Woodstock '99 doc, but that Rage Against the Machine has a 30 year old song with 6.3 million plays on Spotify that is VERY EXPLICITLY about the police being an arm of white supremacy is incredible.
— Dan Brennan (@danieltbrennan) August 19, 2022
