News Update : Iowa, let's get youth out of the adult system! Call your representatives! According to this report, in 2017 Black youth were 13% of the total 10-17 year old population in Scott County, and 67% of the youth waived to adult court.

Iowa, let's get youth out of the adult system! Call your representatives!
According to this report, in 2017 Black youth were 13% of the total 10-17 year old population in Scott County, and 67% of the youth waived to adult court.
— grant tietjen (@TietjenGrant) August 19, 2022
