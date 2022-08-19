News Update : Iowa, let's get youth out of the adult system! Call your representatives! According to this report, in 2017 Black youth were 13% of the total 10-17 year old population in Scott County, and 67% of the youth waived to adult court.

Posted on August 19, 2022

