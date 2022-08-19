News Update : In emotional testimony, Kobe Bryant’s widow Vanessa Bryant says Los Angeles County first responders improperly shared photos of the 2020 helicopter crash that killed him and their 13-year-old daughter.

Lifenday.com News portal is general news portal that sources its content from social media platforms . Its you responsibility as the reader to verify the information to ensure what you read is accurate and the information contain therein is from a reliable news sources.

LifeNday.com is not responsible for inaccurate information’s posted by the original sources , if you notice or read inaccurate information please contact the original source to remove such information from twitter.

#emotional #testimony #Kobe #Bryants #widow #Vanessa #Bryant #Los #Angeles #County #responders #improperly #shared #photos #helicopter #crash #killed #13yearold #daughter