News Update : Illinois State Police investigation leads to the arrest of Cedric D. Allen, a 29-year-old male of East St. Louis, for First Degree Murder (Class M Felony).

Illinois State Police investigation leads to the arrest of Cedric D. Allen, a 29-year-old male of East St. Louis, for First Degree Murder (Class M Felony).
— MetroEastStarNews (@MetroEastStar) August 19, 2022
