News Update : If you are a victim of a crime, many of the non-emergency incidents can be reported online at the link below. Do not report a crime online if you need help right away. If you need help right now call 9-1-1.

If you are a victim of a crime, many of the non-emergency incidents can be reported online at the link below.
Do not report a crime online if you need help right away. If you need help right now call 9-1-1.
If you are a victim of a crime, many of the non-emergency incidents can be reported online at the link below. https://t.co/B5sVc9033n
Do not report a crime online if you need help right away. If you need help right now call 9-1-1. pic.twitter.com/T9MjA9rtcq
— Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) August 19, 2022
