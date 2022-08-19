News Update : #ICYMI Police from the 68th precinct found a 46-year-old male shot at 84th St. & 5th Ave. in Bayridge, Brooklyn. The victim was taken to Lutheran Hospital and is expected to survive his injuries, said police officials. Video by Dakota Santiago (FNTV )

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
#ICYMI Police from the 68th precinct found a 46-year-old male shot at 84th St. & 5th Ave. in Bayridge, Brooklyn. The victim was taken to Lutheran Hospital and is expected to survive his injuries, said police officials.
Video by Dakota Santiago (FNTV )
#ICYMI Police from the 68th precinct found a 46-year-old male shot at 84th St. & 5th Ave. in Bayridge, Brooklyn. The victim was taken to Lutheran Hospital and is expected to survive his injuries, said police officials.⁰⁰Video by Dakota Santiago (FNTV https://t.co/GD8DIUYZw1) pic.twitter.com/PcSFxEbUrL
— FreedomNews.Tv FNTV (@FreedomNTV) August 19, 2022
Recent Stories.
LifeNday.com is not responsible for inaccurate information’s posted by the original sources , if you notice or read inaccurate information please contact the original source to remove such information from twitter.
#ICYMI #Police #68th #precinct #46yearold #male #shot #84th #amp #5th #Ave #Bayridge #Brooklyn #victim #Lutheran #Hospital #expected #survive #injuries #police #officialsVideo #Dakota #Santiago #FNTV
Topics : Missing – Death – Dead – Found Dead – Deceased – Today Shooting – Accident – Crash – Obituary – Cause of Death – Died – What Happened – Age – Today – yesterday
For Advertisements please contact us via email , advert rates very by location and by length of space it occupies on our site. At the moment we are not accepting guest posts of any kind.