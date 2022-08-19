News Update : #ICYMI Police from the 68th precinct found a 46-year-old male shot at 84th St. & 5th Ave. in Bayridge, Brooklyn. The victim was taken to Lutheran Hospital and is expected to survive his injuries, said police officials. Video by Dakota Santiago (FNTV )

Posted on August 19, 2022

2022-08-19 08:24:26


Video by Dakota Santiago (FNTV )

 

