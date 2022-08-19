News Update : Hey folks we’re following a shooting out in #northlasvegas that left at 15 year old dead. He was at a house with friends when it happened. The shooting death has shocked the community! Hear from family, neighbors and the police tonight at 4, 5 and 6 on #8newsnow #8NN

Lifenday.com News portal is general news portal that sources its content from social media platforms . Its you responsibility as the reader to verify the information to ensure what you read is accurate and the information contain therein is from a reliable news sources.

LifeNday.com is not responsible for inaccurate information’s posted by the original sources , if you notice or read inaccurate information please contact the original source to remove such information from twitter.

#Hey #folks #shooting #northlasvegas #left #year #dead #house #friends #happened #shooting #death #shocked #communityHear #family #neighbors #police #tonight #8newsnow #8NN