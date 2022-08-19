News Update : Hey folks we’re following a shooting out in #northlasvegas that left at 15 year old dead. He was at a house with friends when it happened. The shooting death has shocked the community! Hear from family, neighbors and the police tonight at 4, 5 and 6 on #8newsnow #8NN

Posted on August 19, 2022

2022-08-19 22:59:34


Hey folks we’re following a shooting out in #northlasvegas that left at 15 year old dead. He was at a house with friends when it happened. The shooting death has shocked the community!
Hear from family, neighbors and the police tonight at 4, 5 and 6 on #8newsnow
