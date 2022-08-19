News Update : HEARTBREAKING | Nicole Tedesco died in a lightning strike after picking up her two daughters, 10-year-old Ava and 8-year-old Gia, from Keeth Elementary School in Winter Springs, police said.

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
HEARTBREAKING | Nicole Tedesco died in a lightning strike after picking up her two daughters, 10-year-old Ava and 8-year-old Gia, from Keeth Elementary School in Winter Springs, police said.
— News 6 WKMG (@news6wkmg) August 19, 2022
