News Update : HEARTBREAKING | Nicole Tedesco died in a lightning strike after picking up her two daughters, 10-year-old Ava and 8-year-old Gia, from Keeth Elementary School in Winter Springs, police said.

Posted on August 19, 2022

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.

2022-08-19 19:13:56


HEARTBREAKING | Nicole Tedesco died in a lightning strike after picking up her two daughters, 10-year-old Ava and 8-year-old Gia, from Keeth Elementary School in Winter Springs, police said.

 

Source link

Recent Stories.

Comments and Reactions .
This is how people reacted to this story on social media.
Lifenday.com News portal is general news portal that sources its content from social media platforms . Its you responsibility as the reader to verify the information to ensure what you read is accurate and the information contain therein is from a reliable news sources.

LifeNday.com is not responsible for inaccurate information’s posted by the original sources , if you notice or read inaccurate information please contact the original source to remove such information from twitter.

#HEARTBREAKING #Nicole #Tedesco #died #lightning #strike #picking #daughters #10yearold #Ava #8yearold #Gia #Keeth #Elementary #School #Winter #Springs #police

Topics : Missing – Death – Dead – Found Dead – Deceased – Today Shooting – Accident – Crash – Obituary – Cause of Death – Died – What Happened – Age – Today – yesterday

For Advertisements please contact us via email , advert rates very by location and by length of space it occupies on our site. At the moment we are not accepting guest posts of any kind.

Post Views: 12

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: