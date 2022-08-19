News Update : Hawks: Police murder suspect sought after escaping custody The 24-year-old man is one of three who were arrested for the killing of a police officer in Mthatha back in July 2021

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
Hawks: Police murder suspect sought after escaping custody
The 24-year-old man is one of three who were arrested for the killing of a police officer in Mthatha back in July 2021
Hawks: Police murder suspect sought after escaping custodyhttps://t.co/umzvWYy3Zs
The 24-year-old man is one of three who were arrested for the killing of a police officer in Mthatha back in July 2021
— TheSouthAfrican.com (@TheSAnews) August 19, 2022
Recent Stories.
LifeNday.com is not responsible for inaccurate information’s posted by the original sources , if you notice or read inaccurate information please contact the original source to remove such information from twitter.
#Hawks #Police #murder #suspect #sought #escaping #custodyThe #24yearold #man #arrested #killing #police #officer #Mthatha #July
Topics : Missing – Death – Dead – Found Dead – Deceased – Today Shooting – Accident – Crash – Obituary – Cause of Death – Died – What Happened – Age – Today – yesterday
For Advertisements please contact us via email , advert rates very by location and by length of space it occupies on our site. At the moment we are not accepting guest posts of any kind.