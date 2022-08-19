News Update : Hamilton police have arrested a 25-year-old man responsible for a shooting that occurred on Hamilton’s Mountain in July.

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
Hamilton police have arrested a 25-year-old man responsible for a shooting that occurred on Hamilton’s Mountain in July.
— CHCH News (@CHCHNews) August 19, 2022
