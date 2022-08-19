News Update : Hamilton police are asking for help in locating a missing 32-year-old woman. She is described as a white female with straight, long brown hair, green eyes and freckles. She is between five-foot-seven and five-foot-eight, with a thin build. #HamOnt

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
Hamilton police are asking for help in locating a missing 32-year-old woman. She is described as a white female with straight, long brown hair, green eyes and freckles. She is between five-foot-seven and five-foot-eight, with a thin build. #HamOnt
— Hamilton Spectator (@TheSpec) August 19, 2022
