News Update : Hamilton police are asking for help in locating a missing 32-year-old woman. She is described as a white female with straight, long brown hair, green eyes and freckles. She is between five-foot-seven and five-foot-eight, with a thin build. #HamOnt

Posted on August 19, 2022

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.

2022-08-19 20:40:37


Hamilton police are asking for help in locating a missing 32-year-old woman. She is described as a white female with straight, long brown hair, green eyes and freckles. She is between five-foot-seven and five-foot-eight, with a thin build. #HamOnt

 

Source link

Recent Stories.

Comments and Reactions .
This is how people reacted to this story on social media.
Lifenday.com News portal is general news portal that sources its content from social media platforms . Its you responsibility as the reader to verify the information to ensure what you read is accurate and the information contain therein is from a reliable news sources.

LifeNday.com is not responsible for inaccurate information’s posted by the original sources , if you notice or read inaccurate information please contact the original source to remove such information from twitter.

#Hamilton #police #locating #missing #32yearold #woman #white #female #straight #long #brown #hair #green #eyes #freckles #fivefootseven #fivefooteight #thin #build #HamOnt

Topics : Missing – Death – Dead – Found Dead – Deceased – Today Shooting – Accident – Crash – Obituary – Cause of Death – Died – What Happened – Age – Today – yesterday

For Advertisements please contact us via email , advert rates very by location and by length of space it occupies on our site. At the moment we are not accepting guest posts of any kind.

Post Views: 13

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: