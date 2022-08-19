News Update : Greater Manchester Police say a 23-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of abduction and sexual assault of a six-year-old girl in Manchester.

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
Greater Manchester Police say a 23-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of abduction and sexual assault of a six-year-old girl in Manchester.
— Qudach United Kingdom (@QudachUK) August 19, 2022
