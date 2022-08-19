News Update : #FHPSWFL Bad choices lesson: 19 year old female fled the scene of a crash this morning on I75 in Bradenton‼️ Troopers just stopped her in excess of 110 mph in Ft Myers‼️ Now she is going to jail for leaving the scene & DUI, amongst other traffic related charges‼️

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
Bad choices lesson:
19 year old female fled the scene of a crash this morning on I75 in Bradenton‼️
Troopers just stopped her in excess of 110 mph in Ft Myers‼️
Now she is going to jail for leaving the scene & DUI, amongst other traffic related charges‼️
— Florida Police Scanner (@FLPoliceScanner) August 19, 2022
