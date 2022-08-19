News Update : #FargoPD is seeking the public's assistance in locating 10-year-old Daniel Joe Sampson. Anyone with information about Daniel's whereabouts is encouraged to contact dispatch at 701.451.7660. Anonymous tips can be submitted by texting keyword FARGOPD and the tip to 847411.

Posted on August 19, 2022

#FargoPD is seeking the public's assistance in locating 10-year-old Daniel Joe Sampson.

Anyone with information about Daniel's whereabouts is encouraged to contact dispatch at 701.451.7660. Anonymous tips can be submitted by texting keyword FARGOPD and the tip to 847411.

 

