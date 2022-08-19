News Update : . @DunwoodyPolice are looking for this man, 46-year-old Marco Johnson, for allegedly raping two women. Police say he gained their trust by telling them he was a priest/spiritual reader and then beat & raped them in abandoned apartments. @11AliveNews

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
. @DunwoodyPolice are looking for this man, 46-year-old Marco Johnson, for allegedly raping two women. Police say he gained their trust by telling them he was a priest/spiritual reader and then beat & raped them in abandoned apartments.
— Dawn White (@DawnWhiteNews) August 19, 2022
