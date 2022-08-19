News Update : Do you recognize this suspect? Identity theft. Two checks were fraudulently cashed for over $9,000. If your @CSMetroAL tip leads to an arrest you can earn 💰🧐👍 You can also call #HooverPD Det. Chambless at 2054447632. More- #hooverpd

Posted on August 19, 2022

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.

2022-08-19 16:08:44


Do you recognize this suspect?

Identity theft. Two checks were fraudulently cashed for over $9,000.

If your @CSMetroAL tip leads to an arrest you can earn 💰🧐👍

You can also call #HooverPD Det. Chambless at 2054447632.

More-

#hooverpd

 

