News Update : Detectives from our Historical Child Abuse Team have charged a 74 year old male and 50 year old female to court this morning following the searches of two properties in the North Belfast area yesterday, Thursday 18th August.

Detectives from our Historical Child Abuse Team have charged a 74 year old male and 50 year old female to court this morning following the searches of two properties in the North Belfast area yesterday, Thursday 18th August.
— Police North Belfast (@PSNIBelfastN) August 19, 2022
