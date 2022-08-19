News Update : DeKalb County police are trying to find the second person suspected in the murder of 28-year-old Deven Tillis.

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
DeKalb County police are trying to find the second person suspected in the murder of 28-year-old Deven Tillis.
DeKalb County police are trying to find the second person suspected in the murder of 28-year-old Deven Tillis. https://t.co/NklZihXdmV
— FOX 5 Atlanta (@FOX5Atlanta) August 19, 2022
Recent Stories.
LifeNday.com is not responsible for inaccurate information’s posted by the original sources , if you notice or read inaccurate information please contact the original source to remove such information from twitter.
#DeKalb #County #police #find #person #suspected #murder #28yearold #Deven #Tillis
Topics : Missing – Death – Dead – Found Dead – Deceased – Today Shooting – Accident – Crash – Obituary – Cause of Death – Died – What Happened – Age – Today – yesterday
For Advertisements please contact us via email , advert rates very by location and by length of space it occupies on our site. At the moment we are not accepting guest posts of any kind.