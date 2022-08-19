News Update : Critical #MissingPerson 13-year-old Aliss Avila-Torres, who was last seen in the 3300 block of 16th Street, Northwest, on Thursday, August 18, 2022. Have info? Call (202) 727-9099/text 50411

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
Critical #MissingPerson 13-year-old Aliss Avila-Torres, who was last seen in the 3300 block of 16th Street, Northwest, on Thursday, August 18, 2022.
Have info? Call (202) 727-9099/text 50411
— DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) August 19, 2022
