News Update : Critical #MissingPerson 13-year-old Aliss Avila-Torres, who was last seen in the 3300 block of 16th Street, Northwest, on Thursday, August 18, 2022. Have info? Call (202) 727-9099/text 50411

Critical #MissingPerson 13-year-old Aliss Avila-Torres, who was last seen in the 3300 block of 16th Street, Northwest, on Thursday, August 18, 2022. Have info? Call (202) 727-9099/text 50411

Posted on August 19, 2022

2022-08-19 13:55:00


Critical #MissingPerson 13-year-old Aliss Avila-Torres, who was last seen in the 3300 block of 16th Street, Northwest, on Thursday, August 18, 2022.

Have info? Call (202) 727-9099/text 50411

 

