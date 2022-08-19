News Update : CRIME ALERT! Dunwoody Police are searching for 46 year old Marco Johnson aka Magic. Police say he poses as a priest to convince women to get in his car, they say he then beats and sexually assaults them. Full report on @GoodDayAtlanta

Posted on August 19, 2022

CRIME ALERT! Dunwoody Police are searching for 46 year old Marco Johnson aka Magic. Police say he poses as a priest to convince women to get in his car, they say he then beats and sexually assaults them. Full report on @GoodDayAtlanta

 

