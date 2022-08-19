News Update : CRIME ALERT! Dunwoody Police are searching for 46 year old Marco Johnson aka Magic. Police say he poses as a priest to convince women to get in his car, they say he then beats and sexually assaults them. Full report on @GoodDayAtlanta

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
CRIME ALERT! Dunwoody Police are searching for 46 year old Marco Johnson aka Magic. Police say he poses as a priest to convince women to get in his car, they say he then beats and sexually assaults them. Full report on @GoodDayAtlanta
CRIME ALERT! Dunwoody Police are searching for 46 year old Marco Johnson aka Magic. Police say he poses as a priest to convince women to get in his car, they say he then beats and sexually assaults them. Full report on @GoodDayAtlanta pic.twitter.com/VVl3jeutGf
— Lindsay Tuman (@LindsayOnTV) August 19, 2022
Recent Stories.
LifeNday.com is not responsible for inaccurate information’s posted by the original sources , if you notice or read inaccurate information please contact the original source to remove such information from twitter.
#CRIME #ALERT #Dunwoody #Police #searching #year #Marco #Johnson #aka #Magic #Police #poses #priest #convince #women #car #beats #sexually #assaults #Full #report #GoodDayAtlanta
Topics : Missing – Death – Dead – Found Dead – Deceased – Today Shooting – Accident – Crash – Obituary – Cause of Death – Died – What Happened – Age – Today – yesterday
For Advertisements please contact us via email , advert rates very by location and by length of space it occupies on our site. At the moment we are not accepting guest posts of any kind.