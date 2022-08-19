News Update : Correction- A 13-year-old boy, who was allegedly beaten by his school teacher, died in hospital was OBC, not Dalit as reported earlier. Accused teacher is arrested by UP Police.

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
Correction- A 13-year-old boy, who was allegedly beaten by his school teacher, died in hospital was OBC, not Dalit as reported earlier. Accused teacher is arrested by UP Police.
Correction- A 13-year-old boy, who was allegedly beaten by his school teacher, died in hospital was OBC, not Dalit as reported earlier. Accused teacher is arrested by UP Police. https://t.co/pdLYtR5LeA
— The News Beak (@TheNewsBeak) August 19, 2022
Recent Stories.
LifeNday.com is not responsible for inaccurate information’s posted by the original sources , if you notice or read inaccurate information please contact the original source to remove such information from twitter.
#Correction #13yearold #boy #allegedly #beaten #school #teacher #died #hospital #OBC #Dalit #reported #earlier #Accused #teacher #arrested #Police
Topics : Missing – Death – Dead – Found Dead – Deceased – Today Shooting – Accident – Crash – Obituary – Cause of Death – Died – What Happened – Age – Today – yesterday
For Advertisements please contact us via email , advert rates very by location and by length of space it occupies on our site. At the moment we are not accepting guest posts of any kind.