News Update : Cont’d: #ColumbiaPDSC investigators believe the N. Main Street shooting incident was related to road rage. Officers collected ballistic evidence from the scene. Don’t forget to contact w/tips to aid the case.

Cont’d: #ColumbiaPDSC investigators believe the N. Main Street shooting incident was related to road rage. Officers collected ballistic evidence from the scene. Don’t forget to contact w/tips to aid the case.
— Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) August 19, 2022
