News Update : CN: #police #violence #death Homicide investigation launched against a police officer in #Frankfurt after having shot at a 23 year old 6 times: This was one of multiple cases of Black youth being killed by the police in #Germany early August.

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
CN: #police #violence #death
Homicide investigation launched against a police officer in #Frankfurt after having shot at a 23 year old 6 times:
This was one of multiple cases of Black youth being killed by the police in #Germany early August.
Homicide investigation launched against a police officer in #Frankfurt after having shot at a 23 year old 6 times: https://t.co/4i3mdnIJaN
This was one of multiple cases of Black youth being killed by the police in #Germany early August.
— Maria Wagner (@spanakopitaki) August 19, 2022
Recent Stories.
LifeNday.com is not responsible for inaccurate information’s posted by the original sources , if you notice or read inaccurate information please contact the original source to remove such information from twitter.
#police #violence #deathHomicide #investigation #launched #police #officer #Frankfurt #shot #year #times #multiple #cases #Black #youth #killed #police #Germany #early #August
Topics : Missing – Death – Dead – Found Dead – Deceased – Today Shooting – Accident – Crash – Obituary – Cause of Death – Died – What Happened – Age – Today – yesterday
For Advertisements please contact us via email , advert rates very by location and by length of space it occupies on our site. At the moment we are not accepting guest posts of any kind.