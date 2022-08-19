News Update : CN: #police #violence #death Homicide investigation launched against a police officer in #Frankfurt after having shot at a 23 year old 6 times: This was one of multiple cases of Black youth being killed by the police in #Germany early August.

Posted on August 19, 2022

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.

2022-08-19 13:45:54


CN: #police #violence #death

Homicide investigation launched against a police officer in #Frankfurt after having shot at a 23 year old 6 times:

This was one of multiple cases of Black youth being killed by the police in #Germany early August.

 

