News Update : Cleveland #Guardians 20-year-old switch hitting (SS) prospect Angel Martinez reached base three more times on Thursday for Lake County. Martinez during his 27 game one-base streak: 39-115 24R 7(2B) 6HR 11RBI 10BB 2SB .339 AVG .392 OBP #ForTheLand

Cleveland #Guardians 20-year-old switch hitting (SS) prospect Angel Martinez reached base three more times on Thursday for Lake County.
Martinez during his 27 game one-base streak:
39-115 24R 7(2B) 6HR 11RBI 10BB 2SB .339 AVG .392 OBP
#ForTheLand
— Guardians Prospective (@CleGuardPro) August 19, 2022
