News Update : Cleveland #Guardians 20-year-old switch hitting (SS) prospect Angel Martinez reached base three more times on Thursday for Lake County. Martinez during his 27 game one-base streak: 39-115 24R 7(2B) 6HR 11RBI 10BB 2SB .339 AVG .392 OBP #ForTheLand

Posted on August 19, 2022

2022-08-19 17:39:30


Cleveland #Guardians 20-year-old switch hitting (SS) prospect Angel Martinez reached base three more times on Thursday for Lake County.

Martinez during his 27 game one-base streak:

39-115 24R 7(2B) 6HR 11RBI 10BB 2SB .339 AVG .392 OBP

