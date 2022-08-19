News Update : City of Vincent Alabama abolishes their police dept after chief and other sends racist texts. They suspended the officers but couldn't terminate them. Though it doesn't say this in article, it looks like as a work around, they abolished the department.

2022-08-19 18:50:24



City of Vincent Alabama abolishes their police dept after chief and other sends racist texts. They suspended the officers but couldn't terminate them. Though it doesn't say this in article, it looks like as a work around, they abolished the department.





City of Vincent Alabama abolishes their police dept after chief and other sends racist texts. They suspended the officers but couldn’t terminate them. Though it doesn’t say this in article, it looks like as a work around, they abolished the department. https://t.co/V316IwD1PO

— Has the FBI arrested Eric Adams yet? (@Newyorkist) August 19, 2022