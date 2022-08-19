News Update : City of Vincent Alabama abolishes their police dept after chief and other sends racist texts. They suspended the officers but couldn't terminate them. Though it doesn't say this in article, it looks like as a work around, they abolished the department.

Posted on August 19, 2022

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.

2022-08-19 18:50:24


City of Vincent Alabama abolishes their police dept after chief and other sends racist texts. They suspended the officers but couldn't terminate them. Though it doesn't say this in article, it looks like as a work around, they abolished the department.

 

Source link

Recent Stories.

Comments and Reactions .
This is how people reacted to this story on social media.
Lifenday.com News portal is general news portal that sources its content from social media platforms . Its you responsibility as the reader to verify the information to ensure what you read is accurate and the information contain therein is from a reliable news sources.

LifeNday.com is not responsible for inaccurate information’s posted by the original sources , if you notice or read inaccurate information please contact the original source to remove such information from twitter.

#City #Vincent #Alabama #abolishes #police #dept #chief #sends #racist #texts #suspended #officers #couldn039t #terminate #doesn039t #article #work #abolished #department

Topics : Missing – Death – Dead – Found Dead – Deceased – Today Shooting – Accident – Crash – Obituary – Cause of Death – Died – What Happened – Age – Today – yesterday

For Advertisements please contact us via email , advert rates very by location and by length of space it occupies on our site. At the moment we are not accepting guest posts of any kind.

Post Views: 13

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: