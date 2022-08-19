News Update : Chicago police officer charged after kneeling on 14-year-old boy’s back in arrest video #SmartNews

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
Chicago police officer charged after kneeling on 14-year-old boy’s back in arrest video #SmartNews
Chicago police officer charged after kneeling on 14-year-old boy’s back in arrest video https://t.co/twyNMeePyb #SmartNews
— Dan Castro (@DanCas2) August 19, 2022
Recent Stories.
LifeNday.com is not responsible for inaccurate information’s posted by the original sources , if you notice or read inaccurate information please contact the original source to remove such information from twitter.
#Chicago #police #officer #charged #kneeling #14yearold #boys #arrest #video #SmartNews
Topics : Missing – Death – Dead – Found Dead – Deceased – Today Shooting – Accident – Crash – Obituary – Cause of Death – Died – What Happened – Age – Today – yesterday
For Advertisements please contact us via email , advert rates very by location and by length of space it occupies on our site. At the moment we are not accepting guest posts of any kind.