News Update : Breaking: The Sanford Airport police department says they are heartbroken to learn their Officer Andrew Tedesco’s wife, Nicole, and their 10 year old daughter, Ava, were struck by lightning in Winter Springs yesterday. Nicole did not survive. Ava is recovering. @WESH

Breaking: The Sanford Airport police department says they are heartbroken to learn their Officer Andrew Tedesco's wife, Nicole, and their 10 year old daughter, Ava, were struck by lightning in Winter Springs yesterday. Nicole did not survive. Ava is recovering. @WESH
Breaking: The Sanford Airport police department says they are heartbroken to learn their Officer Andrew Tedesco’s wife, Nicole, and their 10 year old daughter, Ava, were struck by lightning in Winter Springs yesterday. Nicole did not survive. Ava is recovering. @WESH pic.twitter.com/3FcBUxa7JA
— Marlei Martinez WESH (@MarleiMartinez) August 19, 2022
