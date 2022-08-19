News Update : BREAKING: The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting death of a 26-year-old man on Friday morning.

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
BREAKING: The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting death of a 26-year-old man on Friday morning.
BREAKING: The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting death of a 26-year-old man on Friday morning.https://t.co/JyOAefOV7N
— WCHL & Chapelboro (@WCHLChapelboro) August 19, 2022
Recent Stories.
LifeNday.com is not responsible for inaccurate information’s posted by the original sources , if you notice or read inaccurate information please contact the original source to remove such information from twitter.
#BREAKING #Orange #County #Sheriffs #Office #investigating #shooting #death #26yearold #man #Friday #morning
Topics : Missing – Death – Dead – Found Dead – Deceased – Today Shooting – Accident – Crash – Obituary – Cause of Death – Died – What Happened – Age – Today – yesterday
For Advertisements please contact us via email , advert rates very by location and by length of space it occupies on our site. At the moment we are not accepting guest posts of any kind.