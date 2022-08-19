News Update : BREAKING NEWS: An arrest has been made in the death of 18-year-old Randon Lee. Reuben Gulley surrendered himself to Mobile County Metro Jail on a murder charge around 5 p.m Thursday evening. @FOX10News

Posted on August 19, 2022

2022-08-19 00:13:56


BREAKING NEWS: An arrest has been made in the death of 18-year-old Randon Lee. Reuben Gulley surrendered himself to Mobile County Metro Jail on a murder charge around 5 p.m Thursday evening. @FOX10News

 

