News Update : #Breaking MPD confirm 39-year-old Lynville Porter has been arrested for the shooting that injured an SPO Charges are Assault with a Dangerous Weapon Assault on a Police Officer Carry a Pistol without a License Unlawful Possession of Ammunition @wusa9

Posted on August 19, 2022

2022-08-19 19:29:33


