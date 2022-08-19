News Update : BREAKING: Fort Bend County officials announce the arrests of 4 men in the murders of Devin and Jonathan Massey. The 15- and 17-year-old siblings and Ridge Point HS athletes were shot to death while sitting in their driveway in Fresno in December 2020. @khou

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
BREAKING: Fort Bend County officials announce the arrests of 4 men in the murders of Devin and Jonathan Massey. The 15- and 17-year-old siblings and Ridge Point HS athletes were shot to death while sitting in their driveway in Fresno in December 2020. @khou
BREAKING: Fort Bend County officials announce the arrests of 4 men in the murders of Devin and Jonathan Massey. The 15- and 17-year-old siblings and Ridge Point HS athletes were shot to death while sitting in their driveway in Fresno in December 2020. @khou pic.twitter.com/1ZM10r8C5o
— Adam Bennett (@AdamBennettKHOU) August 19, 2022
