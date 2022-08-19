News Update : BREAKING: Charges are now filed against the man who police say refused to pull over for troopers and caused a crash that injured two adults and a 2-day-old baby. 21-year-old Kron Hathaway faces assault and weapons charges. . #roc

Posted on August 19, 2022

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.

2022-08-19 20:25:40


BREAKING: Charges are now filed against the man who police say refused to pull over for troopers and caused a crash that injured two adults and a 2-day-old baby.
21-year-old Kron Hathaway faces assault and weapons charges. . #roc

 

