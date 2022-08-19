News Update : Back in February, a 15-year-old student died from a suspected fentanyl overdose according to North Las Vegas police. This August, police arrested a minor regarding this case.

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
Back in February, a 15-year-old student died from a suspected fentanyl overdose according to North Las Vegas police. This August, police arrested a minor regarding this case.
