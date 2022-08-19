News Update : August 19th, 2022 MEDIA RELEASE Piarco Man Charged with Assault Granted Bail A 26-year-old Piarco man, charged with two counts of assault occasioning bodily harm pleaded guilty when he appeared before Magistrate Brambhanan Dubay at the Arima Magistrates’ Court yesterday.

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
August 19th, 2022
MEDIA RELEASE
Piarco Man Charged with Assault Granted Bail
A 26-year-old Piarco man, charged with two counts of assault occasioning bodily harm pleaded guilty when he appeared before Magistrate Brambhanan Dubay at the Arima Magistrates’ Court yesterday.
