News Update : At 8 a.m. Wednesday, a 26-year-old man was standing on the southbound F train platform inside the Union Turnpike subway station in Kew Gardens when he was slashed in the face, arm, and back multiple times with a knife by the suspect, police said.

At 8 a.m. Wednesday, a 26-year-old man was standing on the southbound F train platform inside the Union Turnpike subway station in Kew Gardens when he was slashed in the face, arm, and back multiple times with a knife by the suspect, police said.
