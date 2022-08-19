News Update : At 6:45 pm, officers responded to a shots fired call at Shelby Drive and Faronia. Two victims were located. Both did not survive their injuries. The prelim info suggests that the shooting occurred between the two victims inside a white Enclave. The investigation is ongoing.

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
At 6:45 pm, officers responded to a shots fired call at Shelby Drive and Faronia. Two victims were located. Both did not survive their injuries.
The prelim info suggests that the shooting occurred between the two victims inside a white Enclave. The investigation is ongoing.
— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) August 19, 2022
