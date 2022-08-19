News Update : #APDAlert: We are investigating a shooting that occurred at 1070 S Sable Blvd at around 11am. Two victims being treated at a local hospital. No suspect info at this time. Large Police presence in the area. Follow here for updates.

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
#APDAlert: We are investigating a shooting that occurred at 1070 S Sable Blvd at around 11am. Two victims being treated at a local hospital. No suspect info at this time. Large Police presence in the area. Follow here for updates.
#APDAlert: We are investigating a shooting that occurred at 1070 S Sable Blvd at around 11am. Two victims being treated at a local hospital. No suspect info at this time. Large Police presence in the area. Follow here for updates. pic.twitter.com/Y7sDsRkAid
— Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) August 19, 2022
Recent Stories.
LifeNday.com is not responsible for inaccurate information’s posted by the original sources , if you notice or read inaccurate information please contact the original source to remove such information from twitter.
#APDAlert #investigating #shooting #occurred #Sable #Blvd #11am #victims #treated #local #hospital #suspect #info #time #Large #Police #presence #area #Follow #updates
Topics : Missing – Death – Dead – Found Dead – Deceased – Today Shooting – Accident – Crash – Obituary – Cause of Death – Died – What Happened – Age – Today – yesterday
For Advertisements please contact us via email , advert rates very by location and by length of space it occupies on our site. At the moment we are not accepting guest posts of any kind.