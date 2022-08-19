News Update : An off-duty Chicago police sergeant was charged with felony battery after prosecutors said he pinned a 14-year-old boy against the sidewalk in Park Ridge and falsely accused the boy of stealing his son's bike.

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
An off-duty Chicago police sergeant was charged with felony battery after prosecutors said he pinned a 14-year-old boy against the sidewalk in Park Ridge and falsely accused the boy of stealing his son's bike.
