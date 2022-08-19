News Update : An 18-year-old was pronounced dead at a Philadelphia hospital after he was shot in the neck and leg in Powelton Wednesday night, according to police.

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
An 18-year-old was pronounced dead at a Philadelphia hospital after he was shot in the neck and leg in Powelton Wednesday night, according to police.
An 18-year-old was pronounced dead at a Philadelphia hospital after he was shot in the neck and leg in Powelton Wednesday night, according to police. https://t.co/EE5Ke0h9Nw
— FOX 29 (@FOX29philly) August 19, 2022
