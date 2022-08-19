News Update : An 18-year-old man awaiting trial for the slaying of a 68-year-old Carlsbad woman has admitted to the crime this week and will be sentenced on Sept. 1 in a San Diego County Juvenile Court. @StevePuterski

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
An 18-year-old man awaiting trial for the slaying of a 68-year-old Carlsbad woman has admitted to the crime this week and will be sentenced on Sept. 1 in a San Diego County Juvenile Court. @StevePuterski https://t.co/O1gQn1c3Qb
— The Coast News Group (@coastnewsgroup) August 19, 2022
