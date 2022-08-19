News Update : An 11-year-old girl called police to report a man had sexually assaulted her at Legacy Park of Hope on the east side Thursday. A short time later, police had a suspect under arrest.

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
An 11-year-old girl called police to report a man had sexually assaulted her at Legacy Park of Hope on the east side Thursday.
A short time later, police had a suspect under arrest.
An 11-year-old girl called police to report a man had sexually assaulted her at Legacy Park of Hope on the east side Thursday.
A short time later, police had a suspect under arrest.https://t.co/9mefqzTAlV
— WTHR.com (@WTHRcom) August 19, 2022
Recent Stories.
LifeNday.com is not responsible for inaccurate information’s posted by the original sources , if you notice or read inaccurate information please contact the original source to remove such information from twitter.
#11yearold #girl #called #police #report #man #sexually #assaulted #Legacy #Park #Hope #east #side #Thursday #short #time #police #suspect #arrest
Topics : Missing – Death – Dead – Found Dead – Deceased – Today Shooting – Accident – Crash – Obituary – Cause of Death – Died – What Happened – Age – Today – yesterday
For Advertisements please contact us via email , advert rates very by location and by length of space it occupies on our site. At the moment we are not accepting guest posts of any kind.