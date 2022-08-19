News Update : An 11-year-old girl called police to report a man had sexually assaulted her at Legacy Park of Hope on the east side Thursday. A short time later, police had a suspect under arrest.

2022-08-19 03:18:28



An 11-year-old girl called police to report a man had sexually assaulted her at Legacy Park of Hope on the east side Thursday.

A short time later, police had a suspect under arrest.





