News Update : ALERT: #DPD is investigating a stabbing in the area of 29th St and N Brighton Blvd. An adult female was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. Investigation is ongoing. Updates will be posted as they are made available. #Denver

ALERT: #DPD is investigating a stabbing in the area of 29th St and N Brighton Blvd. An adult female was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. Investigation is ongoing. Updates will be posted as they are made available. #Denver
— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) August 19, 2022
