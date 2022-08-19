News Update : According to police, thieves stole a Newark family's French bulldog named Teddy when he was out for a walk with a 13-year-old.

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
According to police, thieves stole a Newark family's French bulldog named Teddy when he was out for a walk with a 13-year-old.
— CBS New York (@CBSNewYork) August 19, 2022
