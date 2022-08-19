News Update : According to @cbs46 Braves OF/DH Marcell Ozuna has been arrested for driving under the influence. Norcross Police arrested Ozuna for DUI and Failure to Maintain Lane. The 31-year-old was booked into the Gwinnett County Jail at 4:39 a.m. Friday morning.

2022-08-19 13:38:10



According to @cbs46 Braves OF/DH Marcell Ozuna has been arrested for driving under the influence.

Norcross Police arrested Ozuna for DUI and Failure to Maintain Lane. The 31-year-old was booked into the Gwinnett County Jail at 4:39 a.m. Friday morning.





According to @cbs46 Braves OF/DH Marcell Ozuna has been arrested for driving under the influence. Norcross Police arrested Ozuna for DUI and Failure to Maintain Lane. The 31-year-old was booked into the Gwinnett County Jail at 4:39 a.m. Friday morning. pic.twitter.com/PampH5oi6f — Héctor Gómez (@hgomez27) August 19, 2022





Source link