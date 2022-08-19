News Update : A White Chicago police sergeant was charged with felony official misconduct and aggravated battery after video surfaced showing him holding a Black 14-year-old boy in the prone position with his knee while he was off-duty, according to Park Ridge police

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
A White Chicago police sergeant was charged with felony official misconduct and aggravated battery after video surfaced showing him holding a Black 14-year-old boy in the prone position with his knee while he was off-duty, according to Park Ridge police
— Afro Elite (@TheAfroElite) August 19, 2022
